AAA: Gas prices hold steady through Labor Day

The Michigan state average is still down 25 cents compared to last month
The prices at the pump remained consistent throughout the state as many people hit the road for...
The prices at the pump remained consistent throughout the state as many people hit the road for the holiday weekend.(KAIT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are the exact same price as a week ago, but are still 62 cents higher than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded. The national average is $3.78 per gallon.

In Upper Michigan, Schoolcraft County has the highest average at $4.04 per gallon and Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.64 per gallon.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas prices.

