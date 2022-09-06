AAA: Gas prices hold steady through Labor Day
The Michigan state average is still down 25 cents compared to last month
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are the exact same price as a week ago, but are still 62 cents higher than this time last year.
Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded. The national average is $3.78 per gallon.
In Upper Michigan, Schoolcraft County has the highest average at $4.04 per gallon and Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.64 per gallon.
