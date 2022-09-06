AAA: Gas prices hold steady through Labor Day

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are the exact same price as a week ago, but are still 62 cents higher than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded. The national average is $3.78 per gallon.

In Upper Michigan, Schoolcraft County has the highest average at $4.04 per gallon and Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.64 per gallon.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas prices.

