Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but officials say she was taken to the hospital to be treated.(Source: US Air Force)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community.

The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.

The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries is still unknown, but according to a report from FWC, she was taken to the hospital to be treated.

A nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the scene and removed a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator, according to the report from FWC. No other alligators were found in the area.

Justin Matthews, the owner of Matthews Wildlife Rescue, said an alligator that size usually weighs around 300 lbs and has extensive jaw power. He said the woman is lucky to be alive and the incident most likely happened because of someone feeding the alligator.

“The way to tell if an alligator has been fed by a person is if you’re walking and see one out in the pond, move your arm in a throwing motion. If the gator starts moving toward you, its time to call the Florida Wildlife Commission,” Matthews said.

For the most part, Matthews says alligators won’t pay attention to people walking by unless they have been fed.

The FWC said they are confident the alligator responsible for the attack has been removed, according to their report.

