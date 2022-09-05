Wildcats shutout the Golden Eagles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team saw the first two career goals from Hannah Kastamo, a goal in the fourth straight game from Justina L’Esperance, and a trio of assists from Brenna Musser en route to a 6-0 victory over Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats are now 3-0-1 on the season.

NMU scored three goals in the first 15 minutes from Justina L’Esperance, Brooke Pietila, and Natalie Stampfly. The helper came from Brenna Musser on each tally. Caitlyn Trombley added a penalty kick goal for a 4-0 halftime lead. Freshman Hannah Kastamo scored twice in the second half, with Brooklyn Wiltzius assisting on the first goal. Each Wildcat picked up their first career collegiate point on the fifth goal.

“Coming into today’s game, we were confident in our game plan and came off of a great battle against a ranked opponent,” senior Natalie Stampfly said after the game. “We took care of business and made strides in the right direction in order to accomplish our goals this season. We’re going to enjoy the successful weekend and will come ready to work for the start of conference play!”

Natalie Stampfly got the first shot of the game from just inside the box, but the Golden Eagles keeper made the save. Brooke Pietila then fired one on net, but the keeper made a nice diving save to her right. Brenna Musser put a nice crosser to the foot of Justina L’Esperance and she buried her fourth goal of the season just six minutes into the action.

Musser continued to find her teammates, as she sent a crosser that Brooke Pietila headed in the netting for a 2-0 NMU lead just over 10 minutes into play. The Wildcats continued their dominance, as Natalie Stampfly buried her first of the season on Musser’s third helper of the first half. Caitlyn Trombley finished off the half with a penalty kick goal at 40′.

NMU outshot the Golden Eagles 12-0 in the half on their way to a commanding 4-0 lead at the intermission.

Hannah Kastamo side-stepped a defender and fired a shot to the top corner past the keeper for her first career goal to give the Green and Gold a 5-0 lead early in the second half. Brooklyn Wiltzius picked up the assist for her first career point. In the 60th minute, Kastamo struck for her second goal with a well-placed arching kick over the defender to give NMU a six-goal advantage.

NMU possessed the ball for the large majority of the game as they went on to a commanding 6-0 win.

Northern will hit the road as they will make stops at Parkside on September 9 and Purdue Northwest on September 11.

