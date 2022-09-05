Wildcats Men’s Soccer loses close one against No. 4 Indianapolis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats struck first against No. 4 Indianapolis, but the Greyhounds responded with two goals to push past the Wildcats with a 2-1 score on Sunday, September 4.

Cian Tunney got on the board 20 minutes in for NMU with Tomasso Lami adding the assist. The Wildcats played strong, collective ball in the first half, but a late goal from Indy tied things up at the half. The Greyhounds managed another goal midway into the second half.

Despite a valiant effort against a national semifinalist from a year ago, the Green and Gold dropped a 2-1 decision to the University of Indianapolis. Indy led in shots on goal, 5-4.

“I’m very proud of the efforts today from the boys,” Coach Fatovic said after the match. “They just went toe to toe with a top-class opponent in Indy, last year’s NCAA Semifinalist. After seizing the early momentum, we needed to do a better job on capitalizing on our defensive successes, however, time and time again, we promptly gave the ball back to Indy in transition and that’s how they scored their two goals. Great response once we did find ourselves down a goal, but ultimately the damage was done. Again, major positive steps forward for our team, but now we must take these tough lessons learned into GLIAC play starting next Friday again Upper Iowa.”

In the it was Cian Tunney who struck first in the game, firing a shot past the Indy goalkeeper for a 1-0 Wildcat advantage 20 minutes into the game. The Greyhounds found a chance in front of the net a few minutes later, but the ball rang off the crossbar and NMU maintained a 1-0 lead. With just a couple of minutes remaining in the half, the Greyhounds tied things up as Cole Rainwater collected a rebound in front of the net and scored to even the score at one.

Shawn Clarke had a chance to grab the lead back before the halftime horn, but a nice play from the goalkeeper kept the Wildcats at bay. NMU and U-Indy were tied 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half Indianapolis jumped in front 2-1 when Mason Stearn snuck one into the bottom corner of the net in the 59th minute. With 20 minutes to go, The Greyhounds pushed a header just left of the net and the Wildcats remained within pouncing distance trailing 2-1. Cian Tunney had a look to tie it up late, but his header sailed too high and the Greyhounds would hold on to defeat the Green and Gold 2-1.

NMU will be back at home next weekend as they take on Upper Iowa and St. Cloud State on September 9 and 11.

