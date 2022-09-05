Record-setting year for Marquette Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Marathon, held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, set records. The marathon is a premiere event in the community hosted by Northern Michigan University Athletics.

It was a perfect day weather-wise for running. A total of 1200 participants came out to run and enjoy the course. Not only does this event flood many runners and athletes to the community, but it is also an official Boston Marathon qualifier.

Of those 1200, 359 ran the full marathon, 537 in the half marathon, 54 teams for the marathon relay, and 183 for the 5K.

Chris Scott from Libertyville, Ill. took home first place clocking a time of 2:33:51. Elizabeth Dollas, an Amesbury, Mass. native, grabbed victory in the women’s category crossing the line at 2:54:58.

With all the runners having immaculate pace, Charles Smogoleski set both the Course and U.P. Records in the half marathon. He crossed the finish line at 1:06:05. Natalie Anderson, from Menominee, Mich., was the first one for the women. She finished at a pace of 1:21:44.

The Wildcat 5K had a fantastic turnout. Two Michiganders took home victories. Anthony Plana, Frankenmuth, Mich., clocked in at 18:25. Chessie Sergey from Marquette, Mich claimed the title for the women at a time of 22:00.

It was a very successful turnout for the marathon relay. Blood, Sweat, and Beers from Stockbridge, Mich. took home the hardware in the men’s category at a time of 3:16:13. Rule 5, from Kingsley, Mich., came across the line at 3:27:58 to earn the win in the female division. A local Marquette, Mich. team, Red, White, and Blue, grabbed the Co-Ed victory by crossing the line at 2:49:19.

NMU thanked the following sponsors:

Marquette Marathon: Eagle Mine

Half Marathon: Meijer

Marathon Relay: Nicolet Bank

Wildcat 5K: Digs and Double Trouble Entertainment

1 Mile Pebble Fun Run: Marquette Pediatric Dentistry

NMU also said thank you to all the volunteers who helped plan and run this event. Without the heavy involvement from staff and community members, this event would not be at its current level.

“The 300-plus athlete volunteers did a fantastic job out on the course supporting runners at aid stations, road crossings, and at the finish line,” said Associate Head Swim and Dive Coach Matt Williams. They helped with the overall organization of the event. “It’s great to see the energy and spirit they bring for the runners.”

