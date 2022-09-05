Pleasant Labor Day in the works

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Surface high pressure will keep conditions dry for this week. And, while we start the week cool it won’t stay that way. A big ridge within the jetstream will slowly into parts of the Great Lakes this will allow temperatures to reach above normal for most days this week. A trough will dig along with a surface cold front Friday into Saturday. This will bring some showers to the area from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Today: Morning patchy frost and fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low 70s inland, upper 60s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Sunny and milder

>Highs: Low 80s interior west, mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Clouds increasing with late-day showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Brief cool temps Saturday and Sunday
