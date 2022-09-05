Operation Action U.P. taking nominations for outstanding businesses

Winners of the award will have their businesses spotlighted at its annual meeting next February.
Winners of the award will have their businesses spotlighted at its annual meeting next February.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Action U.P. is a privately funded economic development organization. It needs your help to recognize outstanding businesses and their owners.

The organization picks up to five businesses or its owners for its U.P. Excellence Award.

Winners of the award will have their businesses spotlighted at its annual meeting next February. The winners will be announced on Feb. 16, 2023.

“Really all we are trying to do is recognize those small businesses that are doing important things across the Upper Peninsula and bringing that awareness to the community,” Operation Action U.P. Co-Chair Rich Tegge said.

Fill out the form on Operation Action U.P.’s website to nominate an outstanding business in your community.

