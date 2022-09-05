Mostly sunny stretch with a midweek warmup

A high pressure ridge over the Western United States extends head-on towards Upper Michigan and the Western Great Lakes region, bringing pleasant weather and mild temperatures until a warm airmass arrives midweek. Towards the weekend, a Northern Plains system enters the western counties of the U.P. later Friday, scouring out the warm air but bringing scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain then spreads east Saturday, with shower chances continuing over Upper Michigan into Monday.

Tonight: Patchy a.m. fog otherwise mostly clear with light and variable winds

>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 50s (coldest interior)

Tuesday, 906 Day: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s (coolest near the Great Lakes, warmer interior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s (warmer interior west and central)

Friday: Increasing clouds with late-day showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in west; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.