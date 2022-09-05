Michigan Tech falls short against No. 9 Bemidji State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team came up shy of victory against No. 9 Bemidji State at Kearly Stadium on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 4).

The Huskies led in a majority of statistical categories but were unable to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the first half as the Beavers picked up their first win of the season.

“Today was a breakthrough for my team,” said head coach Bulut Ozturk. “This is something that is going to really help us and I am incredibly proud of them. There is so much promise and I am very encouraged going forward. We played a full 90 giving everything that we had and leaving it all on the field and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”

Michigan Tech falls to 2-2 while the Beavers move to 1-1-1.

The Black & Gold outshot Bemidji State 26-5 including 10-3 shots on goal. Additionally, the Huskies had numerous chances on corner kicks, getting 10 on the day compared to the Beavers two.

The lone goal of the contest came in the 20th minute when Megan Majewski took a corner kick, putting the ball in position for Sara Wendt to head the ball into the back of the net.

Senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde made three saves on the day, with the backline again doing a stellar job of keeping the chances limited for the opposing offense.

Five total Huskies accounted for shots on goal, led by Taylor Noble with four. Haley Ruiter and Molly Bolang totaled two shots on goal apiece, while Alicia Shatrau and Kiersen Korienek each had one shot on goal.

The Huskies open up conference play on the road facing Purdue Northwest and Wisconsin Parkside on Friday (Sept. 9) and Sunday (Sept. 11). The game against Purdue Northwest is slated for a 2 p.m. start time on Friday while the Huskies take the field at Wisconsin Parkside at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

