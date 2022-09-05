Mackinac Bridge closed for bridge walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge is now closed to all traffic, for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. It will reopen again at noon.

“If you’re traveling in the Straits area Monday, we urge you to make your plans around this scheduled closure,” Bridge Director Nowack said. “Traffic backups are frustrating for everyone, so we ask that you either cross the bridge prior to 6:30 a.m. or time your trip to arrive at the bridge after noon.”

Based on the success of the 2018, 2019, and 2021 events, the MBA will again start the 2022 Annual Bridge Walk from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminates the need for busing and offers additional options for participants. The bridge walk was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video posted on the MBA website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk explains the bridge walk schedule and the choices people will have whether they start from the north or south ends of the bridge.

Walkers essentially have three main options, outlined in the video:

· Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

· Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

· Crossing the bridge, starting from either end and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

“We don’t want anyone to be disappointed with their walk experience, so we want to make sure everyone knows they need to be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m. so they aren’t turned back,” Nowack said. “We need to start moving the turnaround point at that time to ensure we can clear the bridge and reopen by noon.”

People who are interested in receiving text messages about bridge closures, including closure information for the Annual Bridge Walk, can sign up for Mackinac County 911′s RAVE Alert System updates. There is no cost to receive these updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant’s mobile coverage plan. To opt into this text alert system, text “MacBridge” to 67283.

The Annual Bridge Walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020. The 2022 walk will be the 64th event. Between 20,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years; 21,000 participated in the 2021 event.

