Lt. Gov. Gilchrist leads 64th Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

Check out the excitement before and during the walk across the Mighty Mac
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge is now open to vehicle traffic after being closed this morning for the Mackinac Bridge Walk.

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist led the first group of walkers from the St. Ignace Side.

Those participating in the Bridge Run left ten minutes earlier.

Over 20,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to attend the 64th annual event.

“This bridge is amazing. The Mackinac Bridge represents the power of Michigan union labor, connecting our peninsulas, and connecting our people. And so the Bridge Walk that commemorates that is a huge thing for the state of Michigan. We have people from all over the country here, so I’m proud to participate in this event.” says Gilchrist.

Watch below to check out the atmosphere during the walk on Upper Michigan Today.

Upper Michigan Today hits the Mackinac Bridge Walk for Labor Day 2022.

Earlier on the Morning News, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke to two bridge walkers about their participation.

Tia Trudgeon talks to walkers at the start of the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.

Pat Rickley of the Mackinac Bridge Authority shares what it takes to hold an event of this magnitude on the Mighty Mac.

Walkers line up at the St. Ignace side of the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk has been an annual, public event since 1958.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

