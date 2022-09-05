Iron Mountain ice cream shop says it has had a great first summer

A young ice cream fan enjoys a cone of Superman.
A young ice cream fan enjoys a cone of Superman.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer.

The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there this weekend. Guests can expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a silo that people can explore. Ice cream, however, is the store’s main attraction.

Labor Day weekend has been especially busy for the Ice Cream Barn.

“We were very, very busy. We had lines out the door and down the railing. But it’s ice cream – nobody’s crabby. We deal with it just as [fast] as we can, and they still have smiles on their faces by the time they get to us.”

Employees say ice cream brings people together, and the Ice Cream Barn gives people a place to enjoy it together.

“This place has brought people together from all different ages and all different beliefs,” said Melanie Lawnicki, Ice Cream Barn general manager. “They all come here, have their ice cream, and hang out around the fire pit. You just see it every night.”

The Ice Cream Barn will be open seven days a week from noon until 9 p.m. until fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
It will shut down for good on Labor Day.
“It will be much more unsafe”: Grand Marais Coast Guard station closing for good Labor Day
Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested

Latest News

Winners of the award will have their businesses spotlighted at its annual meeting next February.
Operation Action U.P. taking nominations for outstanding businesses
Funds raised from a 50-50 raffle and beer tent sales will go toward the Catherine Bonifas Civic...
Escanaba holds annual Labor Day celebration
A ride at the Dickinson County Fair
Dickinson County Fair comes to a close
High pressure delivers pleasant late-summer weather to Upper Michigan before rain chances...
Mostly sunny stretch with a midweek warmup