Iron Mountain ice cream shop says it has had a great first summer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer.

The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there this weekend. Guests can expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a silo that people can explore. Ice cream, however, is the store’s main attraction.

Labor Day weekend has been especially busy for the Ice Cream Barn.

“We were very, very busy. We had lines out the door and down the railing. But it’s ice cream – nobody’s crabby. We deal with it just as [fast] as we can, and they still have smiles on their faces by the time they get to us.”

Employees say ice cream brings people together, and the Ice Cream Barn gives people a place to enjoy it together.

“This place has brought people together from all different ages and all different beliefs,” said Melanie Lawnicki, Ice Cream Barn general manager. “They all come here, have their ice cream, and hang out around the fire pit. You just see it every night.”

The Ice Cream Barn will be open seven days a week from noon until 9 p.m. until fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.