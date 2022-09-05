Escanaba holds annual Labor Day celebration

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Labor union members marched down Ludington Street tossing candy as part of the Escanaba Labor Day parade Monday.

This is the second year Escanaba held a Labor Day celebration.

Escanaba Labor Day committee co-chair Todd Flath says Labor Day is an important day to Escanaba residents.

“I think Labor Day to me or the rest of the folks out here it means togetherness, family, blood sweat and tears, it means a lot of things but in general this is a day to celebrate Labor Day for all of us,” Flath said.

After the parade, everyone gathered at Ludington Park. Flath says he hopes people left the celebration with a new mindset.

“I hope that people realize that unions are good people, and we do a lot of good for every community,” Flath said.

Funds raised from a 50-50 raffle and beer tent sales will go toward the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center after-school program and THE Delta County Trades and Labor Union scholarship fund.

“Our community is great if you have any event no matter what it is, if it’s a benefit or donation,” City of Escanaba Recreation Director Kim Peterson said. “Everything today is free, seeing everyone come out they want to support the community, they want to support the trades labor, they want to support the City of Escanaba afterschool program, it is wonderful.”

Members of the nurses’ union at OSF St. Francis Hospital set up a booth at the celebration to raise awareness about staffing concerns.

The union collected petition signatures, asking the hospital to reduce the number of patients assigned to a nurse.

“They are not out asking for more money what they are really focused on is that there should be enough nurses in each unit of the hospital on each shift so they can provide the quality patient care that they are committed to,” Michigan Nurses Association Union Representative Daniel O’Donnell said.

While the Labor Day celebration wrapped up Monday, organizers for the event say it couldn’t have happened without the hard work of many volunteers.

