On pace to break records, Dickinson County Fair comes to a close

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair came to a close Monday night.

Over six days, fairgoers were treated to a petting zoo, a lumberjack show, rides, and fair food. Monday was Dollar Day at the fair, meaning entry and all rides were only a dollar each.

The fair saw a record-breaking opening night. Its total attendance is still being calculated, but organizers say they may have seen a record number of people over the long weekend.

“We’re hoping to break records this year,” said Rob Barkle, Dickinson County Fair horticulture and floriculture manager. “We’re on a pace to do that. We’ve had an extreme number of people each night. We’ve been lucky that we’ve had no rain, the weather’s cooperated with us. We’re hoping for a record-breaker this year.”

The Dickinson County Fair has been at the Norway Township fairgrounds since 1910. It has only missed two years – 2020 because of COVID-19 and once in the 1940s because of Polio.

