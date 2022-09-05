Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Campgrounds were full in the Copper Country this Labor Day weekend.

This included the Baraga State Park, which started seeing long-weekend campers on Thursday.

According to Ranger Danny Noble, the park was at capacity Friday and Saturday nights, before starting to wind down on Sunday.

Some campers showed up for planned visits, like Tim Dunn and Nicole Cassavoy.

“We usually travel to the U.P every two years,” said Cassavoy. “We stay at a variety of different state parks throughout the Upper Peninsula. We usually have a week and a half, maybe a week and a few days. It doesn’t have to be Labor Day, it can be other times of the year.

While others are relaxing while spending time with their family, such as Lin Kuemmel and John Brown.

“We’ll just relax camping and my family will come here and visit a bit,” said Kuemmel. “There will be a few of us. My daughter is here, and she’s mushroom hunting right now. She left early this morning.”

The Hancock Recreation Area also had all 58 RV lots and 14 tent areas booked for the weekend.

Phil and Amy Poholski, who are on a two-week trip that started in Manistique, just returned from a hiking trip around Isle Royale.

“Today we’re going to head up to Copper Harbor to do some mountain biking,” said Phil. “We’ll be up there for 2 nights. When we’re done there we’re heading down to Newberry. We’ll be there for two nights, and then from there we’ll be heading back south across the bridge over to Hoeft State Park in Lake Huron, so we will have been on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron on this trip.”

The aurora borealis showed off to campers on Sunday night, a fitting end to the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.