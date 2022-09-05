Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

(pxhere)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.

Police say residents on shore reported a person clinging to a paddle board approximately one-half mile offshore and moving away from shore. The person was no longer in sight.  Throughout the evening, U.S. Coast Guard and Marquette County Special Operations boats searched the area. The Coast Guard Helicopter was also dispatched to search.

As of midnight Saturday, no paddle board or subject was found. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Marquette County Central Dispatch non-emergency number at 906-475-9912.

Chocolay Fire and PD were assisted by Marquette County Rescue 131 and Special Ops Marquette City Fire Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, UP Health System EMS and U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette.

