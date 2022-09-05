4th Annual GeekU.P. convention powers up this Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s annual mini-con GeekU.P. is returning this weekend.

This will be its 4th year running, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It just didn’t feel safe to have a con like this,” said Black Ice Comics Owner Shana Porteen. “We still had people that really asked us when were going to come back and do this again, and so this year just seemed like the right year to do it.”

The con will offer an artists’ alley, virtual reality simulations, gaming tournaments, vendors, and workshops among other activities.

“Everything that people enjoy from books, comics, art, video games, tabletop, everyone comes together to celebrate that,” continued Porteen. “And we’re bringing in some A-lister celebrities for everybody to come and meet and get an autograph with. It will be just a blast.”

The con will also hold panels and autograph sessions with actress Patricia Summersett, as well as long-time voice actor Roger Craig Smith.

“It’s fun. You get to see people participating in cosplay, you get to see really cool collectibles and comic books, and just the culture that’s so fun for so many people,” said Smith. “Getting to celebrate that, it’s still just a fun way of getting out and celebrating your own geekiness and celebrate the geekiness of others while supporting a very valuable cause.”

All proceeds earned from previous conventions have all gone towards assisting various organizations, and this year it is going to Unite Mental Health & Wellness.

“We’re very excited to be helping out this new organization,” added Porteen. “They predominantly help folks in the Keweenaw and the surrounding areas, and they assist folks with the process of obtaining mental health care.”

The mini-con will be held at Michigan Tech’s Memorial Union Building on Saturday from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for Michigan Tech and Finlandia University students, and kids 14 and under.

For more information and to sign up for vendors and the cosplay contest, visit the GeekU.P. website here.

