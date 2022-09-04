Wildcats walk away winners against the Dragons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats took on the Tiffin University Dragons for their seventh match of the campaign. NMU won the match 3-1 and is now 3-0 in Kentucky.

Tiffin opened up the first set and match with a kill. The GLIAC leader in kills, Jacqueline Smith answered back and tied the set back up at one. NMU gained the serve, and Meghan Meyer completed a kill assisted by Lauren Van Remortel.The Dragons found their momentum early in the set and pulled the lead to 6-3. Lizzy Stark lasered a strike over the net, which led the ‘Cats to add two on the board.

A service ace from Alli Yacko tied the set at eight. Tiffin was so stunned by the ace, that they had an attack error and gave the ‘Cats the lead. The Dragons claimed four more points to take the lead back, the set was now at 9-12.

NMU called a timeout to plan their next moves and went on to score a point. Olivia Webber added a kill to her stats, but the ‘Cats still trailed 14-16. Caylie Barlage set up a spike for Smith, which led to NMU adding two more points. Quickly after the ‘Cats found their momentum and tied the set at 21.

Tiffin pulled the lead to 24-21, but NMU and Smith answered and tied it up once again at 24. After forcing the score to climb past 25, NMU took the first set 30-28.

The Dragons opened up set two with a block and a kill from Smith. Meyer went on to tie it up with a strategically placed spike. Lizzy Stark attempted to place another, but had an error and gave the Dragons the lead, 1-2. Ania Hyatt retaliated and started a two-point streak for the ‘Cats, which gave the lead to NMU. Tiffin gained the lead once again. After many intense volleys, Olivia Webber blocked a shot to narrow the gap to 6-8.

Tiffin continued to take the lead through the middle of the set, but Stark, Smith, and Meyer put some crucial points on the board. NMU took a timeout when the score was at 12-16, but they couldn’t gain the lead. The Dragons took set two, 20-25.

NMU started the third set out strong going on a three-point run. Tiffin quickly retaliated and brought the set to a tie at four.

The play was even through the beginning of the set, with each team switching off the lead. Tiffin had two attack errors and NMU went on a three-point run to bring the lead to 12-10. After some volleys, Lauren Van Remortel had a beautiful set to Lizzy Stark, and the ‘Cats held the lead 14-12.

Stunned from the point prior, The Dragons followed with two attack errors. This widened the lead to 16-13. Caylie Barlage was making fantastic contact with the ball and set up two crucial points for the ‘Cats. They still had the lead 18-15.

Tiffin called a time-out at a score of 19-16 but could not keep up with the ‘Cats. An ace by Barlage brought the team to set point, and NMU sealed the win 25-21.

Tiffin opened up the set with the first two points and held the lead up until the set was tied up at six. Madeline Crowley gained the lead for the ‘Cats with an ace. They then went on a three-point streak. Tiffin earned an ace, but after an error. The ball was back in the hands of Alli Yacko. She started with an ace and went on to serve two more points for the team. The score was now 13-8.

Barlage set a beautiful ball to Smith and completed the spike, putting Van Remortel at the line to serve. She earned NMU four points with her effortless serve.

Tiffin could not claim a serve, and the ‘Cats went on a six-point run to take the set 25-10.

