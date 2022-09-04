UP Steam and Gas Show continues all weekend in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tractors and old farming equipment line the U.P. State Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s part of the U.P. Steam and Gas Show, put on by the U.P. Steam and Gas Association.

The Antique Village is open too, inviting everyone to take a step into the past. There’s a blacksmith, an old general store, and even $10 haircuts.

One attendee says it reminds him of his farming days. “I was in farming by myself since 1993 and I sold alfalfa hay for quite a few years. I retired at 50 last summer,” said Dale Kolpack, who attended the show this weekend.

The Steam and Gas Show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There’s also a breakfast Sunday and Monday from 7-9 a.m. in the Ruth Butler Building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.