“Rock the Dock” kicks off Labor Day celebrations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Municipal Dock in Escanaba was filled with the sound of country music Sunday.

The free concert series ‘Rock the Dock’ finished its final day. The band “Angels and Outlaws” performed giving a chance for families to celebrate Labor Day.

Band member Lori Erickson says playing during this holiday weekend is special.

“Playing for Labor Day is almost as special as playing the Fourth of July,” Erickson said. “We are in the greatest country in the world, we are in the United States of America and we should celebrate not only the country but everyone who works so hard every single day and that’s what Labor Day weekend is all about.”

‘Rock the Dock’ was only the beginning of Escanaba’s Labor Day festivities. It is hosting more Labor Day celebrations Monday at noon.

