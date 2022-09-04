Ontonagon Labor Day Festival 2022 begins

The 66 annual festival has long eventful days with lots fun for attendants.
Ontonagon Sign.
Ontonagon Sign.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon Labor Day Committee has hosted a Labor Day Festival for 66 years straight. It is more than just a festival, it’s a heritage of the town.

This year is different because there are far more events - including six live bands.

“Saturday is Maxwell Street Day and we have all the vendors, car show, kiddie parade, bands and live music with a full day of activities,” said Tanya Weisinger, a Ontonagon Labor Day Committee member. “Sunday is our big day with our parade at 2 p.m. with all types of floats, veterans and we have our Ed Hanson Run tomorrow (Sunday) morning. It’s almost too much to remember.”

Committee members say the festival is a way to give back to the community.

“You know its the end of the summer season its the last celebration, Ontonagon has a really deep sense of community. Hundreds of volunteers put on many events all year round and this is our way of thanking the community and the Business,” said Margo Anderson, a Ontonagon Labor Day Committee member.

One item that seemed to be fan favorite was a popular alcoholic beverage called a bloody mary. The drink traditionally consists of vodka, ice, tomato juice, hot sauce, celery salt, garlic salt, Tabasco sauce and then any other type of meat and cheese toping you want.

One of the restaurants that was making this drink was called The Squeeze Bar and one of the employees shared their recipe.

“So first were gonna start off with two ounces of Vodka over ice, I’m gonna use Tito’s today and then we are gonna head over to the bloody mary bar and add in our house made bloody mary mix, which is delicious. Then I’m gonna add in some of my favorite toppings which is pickled onions, olives, cheddar cheese and a beef stick. I’m gonna top my bloody mary off with some Frank’s RedHot as well. It’s a perfect bloody mary,” said the Squeeze Bar employee.

Sunday is the last day of the Labor Day event. It will end with a parade of floats with veterans and the Ed Hanson Run.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

