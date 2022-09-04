Nahma holds annual Labor Day parade, celebration

NAHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Nahma Township residents gathered together to kick off holiday festivities Sunday afternoon.

The township held its annual Labor Day parade and festival. The celebration had live music, food, a bounce house, vendors and a corn hole tournament.

One of the organizers, Janet Foss, says Nahma has a long history of celebrating those who work hard.

“Labor Day is all about the hardworking people, and Nahma is built on hardworking people,” Foss said. “Think of all the hardworking ancestors of the people of Nahma and the relatives.”

She’s happy to see families spending time together and celebrating the holiday.

“The amount of people that come to support our community is outstanding,” Foss said. “It’s the friends and neighbors, just to come and visit and listen to music, have some great food, the kids playing the games. It’s just a wonderful time.”

Tim Derwin, a musician with Back Roads 906, says it feels go to play on such an important day.

“It is very important,” Derwin said. “We are all retired but we worked all those years, so we know what it entails to work. It’s always an honor.”

All of the funds raised from Sunday go towards improvements for the township.

“We raise money to help the township out on new projects,” Nahma Labor Day Planning Committee Member Michelle Lass said. “The new pavilion, to put a new roof on, we are able to help with expenses that go towards anything in the township.”

Lass says today wouldn’t have been possible without the many volunteers who chipped in to help.

“This couldn’t happen without our volunteers,” Lass said. “It just goes to show that small towns band together and look what we can put on.”

More festivities in Delta County continue with Escanaba’s Labor Day parade and celebration starting Monday at 12 p.m.

