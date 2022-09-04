Mild and seasonal conditions this upcoming week

Rising temperatures for the start of the week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
Today is the last day for some fall like conditions and temperatures will be on the rise for tomorrow and throughout the week. Sunny skies are also looking to stick around as well as rain chances are low for this week because of the cold front Friday bringing in drier air. Labor Day is looking to be an ideal day for any type of celebrations or cookouts with sunny skies will be in store for the afternoon and evening.

Monday, Labor Day: Light morning fog; mild conditions in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Warming air back to seasonal temperatures; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: More sunny skies and mild conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s; isolated 80s possible

Thursday: Mostly sunny; warmer air with some experiencing 80s

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with warm air; chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 70s

