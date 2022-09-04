Michigan Tech Cross Country gets the sweep in the Vic Godfrey Open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech cross country teams started the season with a dominant performance at the Vic Godfrey Open, at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, on Friday night (Sept. 2). The Huskies had an individual winner in the men’s race, with both teams claiming team victories.

The women placed first, scoring 48 points, just ahead of second place Findlay (48 points). The men followed suit, scoring an impressive 24 points to take the men’s race, Atlantic 10 affiliate Loyola (Ill.) took second with 44 points.

“We won today by both our men’s and women’s teams running together in tight groups that were at the front or near the front of the field,” head coach Kristina Owen said. “Huskies are best when they run as a pack, and it’s a strategy we’re going to focus on this season.”

The women started the day with seniors Michelle Bollini and Sam Kurkowski leading the way for the Black & Gold, running 14:53.9 and 14:55.5, respectively.

“The women ran first, and seniors Michelle Bollini and Sam Kurkowski led our squad to finish a tight 3 and 4,” Owen added. They were followed by Elsa Huckels in 11th, Hannah Loughlin in 14th, and Cedar Gordon in 16th. Hannah’s performance is not really a surprise, but it is a nice confirmation to our hunch that this former MTU soccer player is going to be a fantastic addition to our cross country squad. Between her and Jesse Jacobusse, who sat out this weekend to attend a family wedding, our cross team is going to owe Coach Turk a huge thank you!”

In total, the women’s scoring runners were all within the top 16 places, with the top 7 within the first 22 runners to cross the finish line.

After the women claimed the team victory, it was time for the men’s race.

A trio of Huskies paced the men’s race, with Sam Lange taking the win in 18:27.7, close behind were teammates Clayton Sayen (18:30.9) and Drew Kolodge (18:33.8).

“Our men showed their depth and absolutely crushed it, running 1, 2, 3, 8, 10 for our scoring 5,” Owen commented. “We had seven men in the top 15 and 13 in the top 25. We’re super proud of Sam Lange for nabbing his first collegiate cross country win, followed closely by teammates Clayton Sayen and Drew Kolodge. These three running together are a very powerful scoring unit, and they’re going to keep driving each other faster and faster. The rest of our men are hot on their heels!”

The top-three Huskies all averaged under five-minute mile pace, while the top-8 all were under 5:15 mile pace, showing the depth and strength of the No. 16 rank men of Michigan Tech.

“One thing that really stood out at this meet was the level of support we had on the course,’’ Owen added. “I think we had more parents and alumni there cheering us on than I’ve ever seen, and I’m glad we were able to put on a good showing for them.”

The Black & Gold return to action on Friday, Sept. 23, heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the historic Roy Griak Invitational.

