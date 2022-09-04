Marquette Blues Fest stays groovy this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the Marquette Blues Fest was in full swing on Saturday.

The lineup Saturday included names like “Whiskey Ryan” and “Carolyn Wonderland”. Vendors were also on-site selling memorabilia and food.

The President of the Marquette Blues Society, Mark Hamari said people will have all sorts of activities to do throughout the weekend.

“We’ve got a beer tent; we’ve got food, we’ve got arts and crafts vendors we’ve got workshops and we’ve got a dance floor for so there’s something for everybody. If you’d like to volunteer, we can use volunteers. So come on down and say hello and check out our Blues party in the park,” Hamari said.

The Blues Fest will continue Sunday with the first performance on the lineup starting at 1 p.m.

