Lions and Beavers battle to a tie

It was a battle to the end as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team tied Buena Vista Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle to the end as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (0-0-1) tied Buena Vista (0-0-1) 1-1, Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

At the 4:45 mark, sophomore Mohamed Koroma fired a laser that was somehow was saved.  Both defenses did a great job as only seven shots were on goal the whole game.

With 7:01 left in the first half, freshman Chinedu Ikem scored off a pass from freshman Alexis Murillo to make it 1-0.  With 22 seconds left, in a scramble in front of the Lion net, the ball somehow got through to tie it up.

Finlandia had 19 shots with five on goal, six corner kicks and was called for 13 fouls. Buena Vista had three shots with one on goal, two corner kicks and was called for 14 fouls.

Finlandia stays home, Sunday, Sept. 4, taking on Lakeland.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
The Marquette Fire Department uses a jet ski to rescue stranded paddle boarders.
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
2022 U.P. State Fair
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people

Latest News

Wildcats Rally for Comeback Win to Cap Off 4-0 Trip
Wildcats walk away winners against the Dragons
Korienek Hits Game-Winner; Huskies take down the Golden Eagles
Michigan Tech Cross Country gets the sweep in the Vic Godfrey Open