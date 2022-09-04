Lions and Beavers battle to a tie

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle to the end as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (0-0-1) tied Buena Vista (0-0-1) 1-1, Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

At the 4:45 mark, sophomore Mohamed Koroma fired a laser that was somehow was saved. Both defenses did a great job as only seven shots were on goal the whole game.

With 7:01 left in the first half, freshman Chinedu Ikem scored off a pass from freshman Alexis Murillo to make it 1-0. With 22 seconds left, in a scramble in front of the Lion net, the ball somehow got through to tie it up.

Finlandia had 19 shots with five on goal, six corner kicks and was called for 13 fouls. Buena Vista had three shots with one on goal, two corner kicks and was called for 14 fouls.

Finlandia stays home, Sunday, Sept. 4, taking on Lakeland. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

