Lakeside festivities commence at Maple Ridge Resort

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - People at the west end of Marquette County gathered at the Maple Ridge Resort for Labor Day festivities on Sunday.

“Chasin’ Steel” and “Adam Carpenter & the Upper Hand Band” were part of the lineup for Sunday afternoon. Blackrocks Brewery provided drinks for adults and lemonade was available for kids.

The Owner of Maple Ridge Resort, Bob Haskett, said he is happy to see more and more people come out each year.

“Today is probably our best turn out. Obviously, the weather is on our side, so definitely there are quite a few boats out there and a lot of people coming in by car,” Haskett said.

This is the last summer event for the resort but there is an R.C. Crawler Competition in October.

