Korienek Hits Game-Winner; Huskies take down the Golden Eagles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team pleased an electric home crowd, besting Minnesota Crookston, 1-0, at Kearly Stadium on Friday night (Sept. 2).

The Huskies are elevated to 2-1 on the season while the Golden Eagles fall to 1-1. A goal in front of the net by Kiersen Korienek, coming off of a corner kick by Anna Syracuse in the 43rd minute of the first half, would determine the winner.

“Kiersen is a player that is very good in and around the 18 and she came in and hit the game-winner for us and that was a big deal for us,” said Head Coach Bulut Ozturk.

Korienek was in the right place at the right time with the Golden Eagle goalkeeper feet away when the corner kick entered deep into the box. Numerous Huskies were close to the action in the corner kick play, with Cassie Bonifas also close enough to get a shot on the ball.

The physical battle between the two teams grew in the second half, with the Golden Eagles totalling three yellow cards for the game, all coming in the final 45 minutes.Michigan Tech delivered 12 shots on goal and remained in the driver seat through the second half but would not be able to tally another goal in the final 45 minutes. The Black & Gold backline was solid all 90 minutes, with the Golden Eagles only accruing one shot on goal for the game.

“The backline did a fabulous job with how they were playing,” Ozturk added.

Defense by Molly Bolang and Alicia Shatrau played a big role in the easy night for goalkeeper Gracie Vanlengevelde.In total, the Huskies tallied 22 shots, 10 of which were on goal. Bonifas and Korienek both accounted for three shots on goal apiece. The Black & Gold also accrued eight corner kicks, earning four in both halves.

The Huskies return to action on Sunday, welcoming No. 9 Bemidji State to Kearly Stadium. The contest is slated to start at noon.

