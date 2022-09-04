Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair, Stephen DeLadurantaye, Andrew LaCombe and Shannon Konoske
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation.

The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come.

The homeowner says he was at home with his girlfriend Friday night. They were watching a movie when the back door started on fire. He says he found the door covered in gas.

“This neighborhood is really pretty special,” said Seth Tackman, the homomer. “A lot of people coming and trying to lend any information they can. We’ve gotten a lot of messages from people saying that they have an idea and giving us tips. We’re going to really all of that to the state police as soon as we can talk to them again.”

