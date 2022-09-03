Rock Lions Club celebrates Labor Day with parade, party

Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade
Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club celebrated the holiday weekend with a Labor Day party.

Festivities began with a parade followed by a party at the Rock Lions Club Grounds. The event included live music, bounce houses, a beer tent, and a flea market. The Wells Lions Club provided food. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Rock Lions Club.

Organizers say the event is fun for everyone involved.

“It brings people together with games and things,” said Jerry Maki, Rock Lions Club president. “Kids can play. It’s more of a family-oriented deal here today.”

This is the first Rock Lions Labor Day party since 2019. The annual event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
The Marquette Fire Department uses a jet ski to rescue stranded paddle boarders.
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
2022 U.P. State Fair
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people

Latest News

Dexter Rowe Band
Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock
Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922.
Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
View of the midway and some rides in Norway Township
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night