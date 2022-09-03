Rock Lions Club celebrates Labor Day with parade, party

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club celebrated the holiday weekend with a Labor Day party.

Festivities began with a parade followed by a party at the Rock Lions Club Grounds. The event included live music, bounce houses, a beer tent, and a flea market. The Wells Lions Club provided food. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Rock Lions Club.

Organizers say the event is fun for everyone involved.

“It brings people together with games and things,” said Jerry Maki, Rock Lions Club president. “Kids can play. It’s more of a family-oriented deal here today.”

This is the first Rock Lions Labor Day party since 2019. The annual event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

