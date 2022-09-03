Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday

Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922.
Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party.

A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower Michigan, and even Florida. There was a buffet, balloons, and of course cake.

Demeuse says she’s thankful she can celebrate this milestone with her friends and family.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming,” said Demeuse. “I certainly appreciate it very much.”

Turning 100 is a milestone that most people will not be able to celebrate. According to the U.S. Census Special Report on Centenarians, in 2010, there were 53,364 centenarians in the United States, or 1.73 per 10,000 people in the total population.

