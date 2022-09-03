Marquette County is ready for Labor Day 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Spokesperson Dan Weingarten says it’s lifting lane restrictions to speed traffic up this Labor Day weekend.

Around the Upper Peninsula there are currently 27 road projects in effect. This weekend 17 out of the 27 road projects will be put on hold so that people are able to drive around the city without a long traffic line. With these roads restrictions being lifted it doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be no traffic in every city in the U.P.

One city that might have a lot of traffic is Munising.

MDOT is still working on finishing one of its projects between Commercial Street and Bayview Street in Munising.

“Some places that people are probably going to be traveling and see extra traffic,” said Weingarten. “Where we still have line restrictions in place Munising in Alger County we’ve got only two open between Commercial Street and Bayview Street with a traffic shift as we finish up our project there.”

The city of Ishpeming staff is excited to host its Labor Day Festival that will take place at two locations. Which, are Lake Bancroft Park and the Clift Shaft Mine Museum. This event will start with a parade through downtown Ishpeming followed by a picnic with food, games, snacks and guest speakers.

“We’re gonna have our annual Labor day festival Monday the fifth,” UFCW Union Rep Alex Gustafson said. “[The] parade starts at 11 a.m., it’s gonna go through downtown Ishpeming and then we’re gonna have a picnic with games and food and events following the parade until four p.m.”

When it comes to food at this festival, Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation Member Brian Kerrigan is predicting that hot dogs and meat pasties will be favorites for attendants.

When asked why Cliff Shaft Museum was giving free tours Executive Director Craig Imogen says it’s about giving back.

“Most of the people that helped build this museum, a lot of them were part of the Labor union so its giving back to the union,” said Imogen

Ishpeming has been running this festival for 33 years. The main goal for this event is to get people in the community to come out and have a great time and they hope that this festival is something that goes on forever.

