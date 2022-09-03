Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night.

“Last night, just in revenue, the best year we had was around $11,000 or $12,000. Last night was more than $17,000. It is up that much. The parking lot was full. I can say this is a start of a good fair,” said John Degenar, Dickinson County Fair board chairperson.

Degenar has worked with the Dickinson County Fair for more than 40 years. He said while the fairgrounds look a lot different, the activities are the same.

“As far as the rides go, they are the same people that have been here for more than 70 years,” Degenar said.

The Dickinson County Fair has been at the Norway Township fairgrounds since 1910. It has only missed two years, 2020 because of COVID-19 and once in the 1940s because of Polio.

This year, Degenar says there are a couple of new rides and a new competition.

“We got a new contest going this year, the biggest pumpkin,” Degenar said. “People are pretty interested in that so see who has the biggest pumpkin. I think the last I heard was over 80 pounds.”

The fair has always been on Labor Day. Students get Friday off and Degenar said the fair is the summer shutdown.

“All the work we put into it, we enjoy seeing people’s faces here that come back. We enjoy seeing the little kids going on the rides and grandparents taking them around,” Degenar said.

The fair continues with the demolition derby at 8 p.m. CT Friday night. Single-day admission passes start at $6 and the fair concludes on Monday.

