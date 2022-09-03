A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County

Marquette County Search and Rescue
Marquette County Search and Rescue(Annette Giachino)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2.

The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.

During the afternoon as winds picked up, four paddleboarders were rescued off Marquette’s Picnic Rocks. As city, county and U.S. Coast Guard crews assisted, another call came in about an empty kayak floating nearby. A quick investigation determined everyone was OK.

In the evening, a call came in about a possible paddleboarder being swept out miles into Lake Superior off Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township. As of midnight, the search crews have paused for the night. No new missing people have been reported, the Marquette County Sheriff says.

Another evening call came in about lost hikers near Hogback Mountain in Marquette Township. A helicopter was involved in the search, which ended with everyone in the group being OK.

There was also another search late Friday in the McFarland area for a lost person. The search was expected to end successfully after crews had established voice contact with the missing person.

Costs for the search and rescue missions by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division are covered by the county millage, the sheriff says.

