Brief cool temps with seasonal week ahead

Mostly calm conditions with chances of rain this week
Mostly calm conditions with chances of rain this week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the storms passed Friday evening and the cold front moved through temperatures dropped from the 80s down to the 50s for some areas. These temperatures will be only for a brief time as each passing day they will rise with a return of the 80s by next Thursday. Chances for rain will remain low for the upcoming week so any Labor Day plans are looking to be ideal.

Sunday: Morning fog possible; clears up for sunny afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Morning fog; mild conditions and mostly sunny skies for the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: More mild conditions with partly sunny skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; warming air

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Increasing clouds; chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
The Marquette Fire Department uses a jet ski to rescue stranded paddle boarders.
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
2022 U.P. State Fair
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people

Latest News

Rain heavy at times and thunderstorms roll through Upper Michigan overnight before clearing out...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 09/02/2022
Rain heavy at times and thunderstorms roll through Upper Michigan overnight before clearing out...
A cooler, fall-like weekend
evening storms
The heat builds before storms later on
Sunny start to Friday but hot, humid and windy as rain and thunderstorms ramp up late afternoon.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/01/2022