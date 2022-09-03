Brief cool temps with seasonal week ahead
After the storms passed Friday evening and the cold front moved through temperatures dropped from the 80s down to the 50s for some areas. These temperatures will be only for a brief time as each passing day they will rise with a return of the 80s by next Thursday. Chances for rain will remain low for the upcoming week so any Labor Day plans are looking to be ideal.
Sunday: Morning fog possible; clears up for sunny afternoon
>Highs: Mid to High 60s
Monday, Labor Day: Morning fog; mild conditions and mostly sunny skies for the afternoon
>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tuesday: More mild conditions with partly sunny skies
>Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny; warming air
>Highs: 80s
Friday: Increasing clouds; chance of rain
>Highs: 70s
