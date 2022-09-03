ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Put on your dancing boots, because Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock.

Boogie Fest started in the U.P. in 1978 and continued until 1988. In 2021, the festival returned as Boogie Fest Too.

Visitors say the festival is comparable to the original.

“We listen to just about the same thing as when we had the original Boogie Fest,” said John Linjala, an original Booger. “The words change, but the music is the same.”

People from all over the country are gathering to enjoy bands from across the Midwest and Texas. Fyrbird played Friday, and Saturday featured bands such as the Dexter Rowe Band and Copper Box.

Organizers say the festival gives people an opportunity to experience the town of Rock.

“We’re bringing people into this community that probably would never even see our little town of Rock,” said Debra Hilling, Boogie Fest Too vice president. “Now they’re all really happy to be here.”

Boogie Fest Too will continue Sunday with music starting at 1 p.m. Bands to look out for include Cornfield Mafia and the Todd Michael Band.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.