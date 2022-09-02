The West End Health Foundation Fall Programmatic Grant open for applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) opened a grant cycle for its Fall Programmatic Grant program. Applications are due no later than Oct. 1, 2022.

Applications can be submitted using the submission portal located on the WEHF’s website. The Programmatic Grant is funding awarded to select organizations that plan to use the funding toward advancing the health and wellness of the Marquette County West End Community.

Grants can range from $1,000 to $10,000 depending on available funds.

For more information on the West End Health Foundation and what it has funded in the past, click here.

For application assistance or other questions you can email manager@westendhf.org or (906) 226-6591.

