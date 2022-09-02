Upper Michigan Today hits the Marquette Blues Fest

Catch the lineup and live tunes on Upper Michigan Today episode 110
The Wallens perform an original song on the Blues Fest stage ahead of the start of the event.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a missing boater was found safe in Marquette and UMT checks out preparations for the Marquette Area Blues Fest.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show LIVE to Marquette's Lower Harbor ahead of the Blues Fest.

Marquette Area Blues Society’s Mark Stonerock and Mark Hamari join to talk about the lineup. Stonerock says this year’s festival will see its biggest headliners.

Take a look at this weekend's lineup for the Marquette Blues Fest.

Stonerock and Hamari add that this weekend isn’t just about listening to music. Here’s what else you can expect Friday through Sunday at the Lower Harbor Park.

What to expect at the Blues Fest, 2022.

Husband-wife musical duo The Wallens will be performing at the Blues Fest this Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the Blues Fest and its schedule at marquetteareabluessociety.org and purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

