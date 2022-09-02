Upper Michigan Today hits the Marquette Blues Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a missing boater was found safe in Marquette and UMT checks out preparations for the Marquette Area Blues Fest.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show LIVE to Marquette's Lower Harbor ahead of the Blues Fest.

Marquette Area Blues Society’s Mark Stonerock and Mark Hamari join to talk about the lineup. Stonerock says this year’s festival will see its biggest headliners.

Take a look at this weekend's lineup for the Marquette Blues Fest.

Stonerock and Hamari add that this weekend isn’t just about listening to music. Here’s what else you can expect Friday through Sunday at the Lower Harbor Park.

What to expect at the Blues Fest, 2022.

Husband-wife musical duo The Wallens will be performing at the Blues Fest this Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Wallens perform an original song on the Blues Fest stage ahead of the start of the event.

You can learn more about the Blues Fest and its schedule at marquetteareabluessociety.org and purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

