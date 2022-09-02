UPAWS sells hot dogs for dogs at cookout fundraiser

A participant enjoys his brat.
A participant enjoys his brat.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit sold hot dogs for dogs Friday.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) held a cookout fundraiser at Super One Foods in Marquette. Money from the hot dogs and brats it sold will support the shelter’s daily operations.

It also held a wish list drive, allowing customers to add an item to their shopping cart and donate it to the shelter. There was also a raffle.

Organizers say these funds directly help animals in the U.P.

“We always need as many donations and funds as possible to help all the animals in Marquette County and the larger U.P.,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director.

UPAWS is currently at capacity, but these fundraisers allow the shelter to continue to take in animals.

