THC testing could affect Marquette cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is not screening blood samples for THC. The MSP discovered problems with testing.

The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate because of a technical issue in the testing process. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned due to faulty testing.

In a statement, Michigan State Police Director Colonel Joe Gasper said “This discrepancy may impact cases that occurred on or after March of 2019 where the alleged violation is based on the finding of THC alone and there is insufficient evidence of impairment, intoxication or recent use of marijuana to otherwise support the charged offense.”

This affects some cases in Marquette County. Though the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wiese said the findings have not affected many cases.

“It did affect the current case that we had last week and earlier this week, but we were not relying upon THC in that case, it was a combination of alcohol and marijuana. The previous cases it could affect those cases if we only relied upon THC,” Wiese said.

Wiese said cases that do involve testing will be affected by the suspension as well.

“Well, going forward, if we’re relying upon any testing from the lab for THC,” Wiese said. “We’re going to ask that that case be stayed and that it be halted until we can get a new test done because we don’t want to rely upon any of the old testings.”

Until a new testing method is created cases like Wiese mentioned will be on hold. The MSP says individual cases in which the problem might have occurred are being identified and will be shared with the prosecutor.

For now, the MSP Crime Lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC. Colonel Gaspar said the MSP is already working on a new method of testing that will be able to distinguish THC from CBD.

