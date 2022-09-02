Stormy before clearing out to a cooler fall-like weekend

A strong system based over based over Hudson Bay extends down towards Upper Michigan, mixing with hot and humid air in the region to produce scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday early morning -- moderate to heavy rainfall possible, with isolated storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain, thunderstorms and clouds then clear out into the daytime Saturday following system passage. A cool and dry airmass settles over the region through Sunday, before a warmup and rain chances return later next week.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms tapering off early Saturday; rainfall 0.25″ or more possible; southwest through west winds 15 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 50s-Lower 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers mainly east and south early morning then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds 15 mph gusting over 20 mph and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Morning fog then becoming Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Morning fog then mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and getting warmer

>Highs: 80

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

