Sizzling temps and scattered t’storms Friday before clearing out over the weekend

Sunny start to Friday but hot, humid and windy as rain and thunderstorms ramp up late afternoon.
Sunny start to Friday but hot, humid and windy as rain and thunderstorms ramp up late afternoon.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The summer sizzle of temperatures and humidity pick up Friday in Upper Michigan, though under mostly sunny skies early in the day until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday early morning -- moderate to heavy rainfall possible, with isolated storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain, thunderstorms and clouds then clear out into the daytime Saturday following system passage. A cool and dry airmass settles over the region through Sunday, before a warmup and rain chances all return next week.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with an isolated shower possible west; southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 60s

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the late afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; rainfall 0.25″ or more possible; southwest through west winds 15 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph; hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early morning then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds 15 mph gusting over 20 mph and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

Latest News

Sunny start to Friday but hot, humid and windy as rain and thunderstorms ramp up late afternoon.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/01/2022
heat
Summer heat for a couple of days
Gusty southwest winds bring warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before Canadian Prairies system...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/31/2022
Gusty southwest winds bring warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before Canadian Prairies system...
Warm, mostly sunny start to September before storms roll through later Friday