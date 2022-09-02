Sizzling temps and scattered t’storms Friday before clearing out over the weekend

The summer sizzle of temperatures and humidity pick up Friday in Upper Michigan, though under mostly sunny skies early in the day until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday early morning -- moderate to heavy rainfall possible, with isolated storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain, thunderstorms and clouds then clear out into the daytime Saturday following system passage. A cool and dry airmass settles over the region through Sunday, before a warmup and rain chances all return next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with an isolated shower possible west; southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 60s

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the late afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; rainfall 0.25″ or more possible; southwest through west winds 15 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph; hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early morning then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds 15 mph gusting over 20 mph and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

