Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

