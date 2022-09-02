Sands EMS in demand for new volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County EMS chapter is looking for more first responders.

The Sands township EMS agency is made up of volunteers who respond when able. Sands Township said it is in dire need of more EMS volunteers to keep its agency open. An EMT course will be available at UPHS Marquette in October for those interested.

When sponsored by Sands Township, 50% of tuition is reimbursed. The EMS Coordinator for Sands township, Lyn Nelson said demand like this is felt across the U.P.

“The demand for rural EMS is even beyond Sands Township, it’s across the whole Upper Peninsula, and it’s even nationwide. But for Sands EMS, we need additional people to go to school and join our agency in order to keep it open,” Nelson said.

If you are interested in the EMT class in October you can contact UPHS School of EMT at 906-449-1561.

For information about Sands township EMS and if you can volunteer you can contact the Township Complex at 906-249-9169.

