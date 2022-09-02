Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at apartment complex, Houghton man arrested

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton.

According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge St. at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.

The victim is currently at UP Health System - Marquette where he remains on life support, police said Friday morning.

A 19-year-old Houghton man was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He will be arraigned in 97th District Court, police say.

No names have been released. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock Police Department, Michigan Tech Public Safety and the Michigan State Police all assisted the Houghton Police Department at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.