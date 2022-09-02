Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts TV6 & FOX UP Business After Hours party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company hosted a kick-off to the Marquette Area Blues Fest.

TV6 & FOX U.P. Business After Hours was put on with help from Lake Superior Community Partnership. The event was meant as a casual gathering for businesspeople of Marquette County and the U.P.

It included food, drink, raffle prizes and a live performance from the Flat Broke Blues Band. Walt Lindala, member of the Flat Broke Blues Band and director of the Marquette Area Blues Fest, explained why his band performed at the event.

“We are really happy to be here again for another year because this event really kicks off the whole blues weekend in Marquette,” Lindala said. “We’re just going to go do our thing and play some music.”

Lindala also encouraged all to check out Blues Fest.

“These are musicians that make their living performing for people, but they lost that for a couple of years with COVID,” Lindala explained. “One of the big things is that when people come down, support the bands, buy some merchandise and come out to the shows, it means a lot. These are performers from around the country and right across town, so you don’t want to miss it.”

Blues Fest takes place at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor park Friday through Sunday. Friday’s event is free. Tickets for the rest of the weekend are $60 in advance and $70 at the gate.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Marquette Area Blues Society Website by clicking here.

