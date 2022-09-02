Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts TV6 & FOX UP Business After Hours party

The event was in partnership with Lake Superior Community Partnership to kick off the Marquette Area Blues Fest and bring together business professionals.
Flat Broke Blues Band performs Thursday at Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette for the TV6 &...
Flat Broke Blues Band performs Thursday at Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette for the TV6 & FOX UP Business After Hours party(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company hosted a kick-off to the Marquette Area Blues Fest.

TV6 & FOX U.P. Business After Hours was put on with help from Lake Superior Community Partnership. The event was meant as a casual gathering for businesspeople of Marquette County and the U.P.

It included food, drink, raffle prizes and a live performance from the Flat Broke Blues Band. Walt Lindala, member of the Flat Broke Blues Band and director of the Marquette Area Blues Fest, explained why his band performed at the event.

“We are really happy to be here again for another year because this event really kicks off the whole blues weekend in Marquette,” Lindala said. “We’re just going to go do our thing and play some music.”

Lindala also encouraged all to check out Blues Fest.

“These are musicians that make their living performing for people, but they lost that for a couple of years with COVID,” Lindala explained. “One of the big things is that when people come down, support the bands, buy some merchandise and come out to the shows, it means a lot. These are performers from around the country and right across town, so you don’t want to miss it.”

Blues Fest takes place at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor park Friday through Sunday. Friday’s event is free. Tickets for the rest of the weekend are $60 in advance and $70 at the gate.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Marquette Area Blues Society Website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

Latest News

The new Bargain Barn location is in the Westwood Mall.
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
The Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge to close Monday for annual Labor Day Bridge Walk
One of the most requested additions to the library’s programming offerings is Tai Chi classes...
Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs
Partridge Creek Farm gets grant to help students get grow their own produce.
Ishpeming school district partners with Partridge Creek Farm