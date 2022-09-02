Northern Michigan University Theater & Dance announce schedule

NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Northern Michigan University are once again ready for the spotlight.

The show kicking off the semester will be the “Spotlight Variety Show” on September 8 and September 9.

NMU Theater has 12 shows planned for the school year.

For more information regarding shows, visit the NMU Theater and Dance Facebook page here.

