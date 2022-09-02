NMU holds Expo in preparation for Marquette Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A marathon is coming to Marquette this weekend.

In preparation, Northern Michigan University held a Marquette Marathon Expo Packet Pickup event. Runners filled the Superior Dome Friday to pick up their race packets and visit the booths of various Marquette vendors. There was also a kids’ race at 6 p.m.

Organizers say people come from all over the country to run the race in Marquette.

“It brings a lot of people to this area,” said Derek Lindstrom, race director. “It brings a lot of money and visitors to the area. We have upwards of 40 states represented this year. People come from all over the country to run our race in our beautiful city.”

The marathon kicks off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in Ishpeming. The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. in Negaunee and the 5K starts in Marquette at 9 a.m.

