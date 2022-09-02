NMU holds Expo in preparation for Marquette Marathon

Runners pick up their packets before Saturday's races.
Runners pick up their packets before Saturday's races.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A marathon is coming to Marquette this weekend.

In preparation, Northern Michigan University held a Marquette Marathon Expo Packet Pickup event. Runners filled the Superior Dome Friday to pick up their race packets and visit the booths of various Marquette vendors. There was also a kids’ race at 6 p.m.

Organizers say people come from all over the country to run the race in Marquette.

“It brings a lot of people to this area,” said Derek Lindstrom, race director. “It brings a lot of money and visitors to the area. We have upwards of 40 states represented this year. People come from all over the country to run our race in our beautiful city.”

The marathon kicks off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in Ishpeming. The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. in Negaunee and the 5K starts in Marquette at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
Deborah Mann photo courtesy City of Hancock
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire

Latest News

Jack plays on a toy tractor.
Jo-Kay Corral teaches kids about farm life
The City of Iron Mountain honors Nick Baumgartner with a street sign.
‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ street sign stolen in Iron River
Sands Township EMS vehicle
Sands EMS in demand for new volunteers
Testing being done at MSP crime lab
THC testing could affect Marquette cases