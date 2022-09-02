‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ street sign stolen in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Iron River is seeking information about two stolen street signs, including the sign for Nick Baumgartner Way.

The city posted on social media Friday, asking for help locating the stolen sign.

The sign was recently installed when the street name was changed to honor Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner.

The Riverton Drive sign was also taken. If anyone has any information or has seen these signs, the city asks that they notify the Iron River Police Department at 906-265-4321.

