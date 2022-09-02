Mackinac Bridge to close Monday for annual Labor Day Bridge Walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1958, the Labor Day Bridge Walk has been the only time the public is allowed to walk on the Mackinac Bridge.

There is no charge to walk the Mackinac Bridge. Folks can start their walk any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until noon. Michigan State Police warns motorists who plan to cross the Mighty Mac Monday that they should plan for the closure.

“If you’re going to be traveling downstate or back up north, make sure you’re doing it well before 6:30 in the morning or be prepared to wait until after noon,” said LT. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “Those lines can get very long after noon, so try to plan your trip accordingly.”

Walkers may start on either end of the bridge, but transportation will not be provided. Walkers will need to arrange for their own transportation back across after the bridge reopens at noon.

